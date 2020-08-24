Advanced search

Academy students secure apprenticeships and college placements after GCSE results

PUBLISHED: 12:20 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 24 August 2020

All students from TBAP Octavia AP Academy Wisbech have achieved at least five GCSEs. Picture: Supplied

All students from TBAP Octavia AP Academy Wisbech have achieved at least five GCSEs. Picture: Supplied

Apprenticeships and college placements have been secured by academy students following a great set of GCSE results.

Every pupil at TBAP Octavia AP Academy in Wisbech achieved at least five GCSEs (9-1) and one learner achieved five level 2 passes.

One pupil, Julianas, hopes to pursue a career with Anglian Water, another, Aleksandra, is going on to study hair and beauty.

Reise collected his GCSE results and is training to be an electrician and Cody will be continuing her studies in sports science.

Richard Rushton, head teacher, said: “All our learners can be very proud of their GCSE results.

“It is encouraging to see progress in both maths and English and we are delighted to hear of learners’ plans for the future.”

Seamus Oates CBE, chief executive officer of TBAP Trust, said: “This year’s results show increases across almost all our measures and some real strengths in maths and English.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic has challenged learners and teachers alike, consistent hard work and dedication throughout the GCSE course has been rewarded with results everyone can be proud of.”

