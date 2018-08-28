‘1066 and all that’: Archaeology Open Day at Wisbech Museum will see talk on replica Bayeux Tapestry

Mia Hansson turned her love of craft-making into a mission to recreate a full scale replica of the Bayeux Tapestry. Photo: Mia's Bayeux Tapestry Story. Archant

Do you fancy learning more about an extraordinary craft project at Wisbech and Fenland Museum?

Mia Hansson will be displaying her replica of the Bayeux Tapestry as part of the Archaeology Open Day taking place on Saturday January 26.

Mia turned her love of craft-making into a mission to recreate a full scale replica of the medieval artwork.

She started work on the project more than two years ago and aims to get it as close to the original as possible.

The tapestry tells the story of the future William I’s conquest of England, culminating in the Battle of Hastings and the defeat of Harold in 1066.

The talk will run from 10.30am to 11.30am.

The ‘1066 and all that’ day is arranged jointly by FenArch and 8-16 Fenland Archaeological Society.

After the talk there will be activities for youngsters and a display of Anglo Saxon swords, shields and spears, as well as Roman uniforms and clothing.

Entry is £2, to be paid on arrival, for more information, contact Mia at mia.sewing.embroidery@hotmail.com