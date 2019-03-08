Fenland care home employees cycle from the beach back to Wisbech on tandem bike wearing hilarious costumes in fundraising challenge

Two employees from a Fen care home cycled from Hunstanton to Wisbech on a tandem bike in a bid to raise cash for a sensory garden. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Two Fenland care home employees cycled from the seaside back to Wisbech on a tandem bike in an attempt to raise cash for a sensory garden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two employees from a Fen care home cycled from Hunstanton to Wisbech on a tandem bike in a bid to raise cash for a sensory garden. Picture: Supplied Two employees from a Fen care home cycled from Hunstanton to Wisbech on a tandem bike in a bid to raise cash for a sensory garden. Picture: Supplied

Lisa Tibbs and Julie Price of Hickathirft House in Marshland St James willingly came up with and took on the task of riding from Hunstanton back home.

The carers were riding through the windy weather, sporting funny costumes, as they stopped off at various local pubs for snack breaks on Saturday, August 10.

It was all in a bid to raise enough money to improve the home's 'Memory Lane Garden', improving the sensory elements to benefit residents suffering with dementia.

Two employees from a Fen care home cycled from Hunstanton to Wisbech on a tandem bike in a bid to raise cash for a sensory garden. Picture: Supplied Two employees from a Fen care home cycled from Hunstanton to Wisbech on a tandem bike in a bid to raise cash for a sensory garden. Picture: Supplied

The fundraising duo was also supported by a relative of one of the residents. At one stage they also climbed on the bike which was donated by Dave Parrin Car Sales.

Ceri Mills, general manager, said: "We love to fundraise throughout the year for our residents who are living with dementia, so we feel really proud to have been able to raise this money.

"Thank you to everyone who donated and a huge thank you to Julie and Lisa for completing the bike ride on one of the windiest days of the year"

Two employees from a Fen care home cycled from Hunstanton to Wisbech on a tandem bike in a bid to raise cash for a sensory garden. Picture: Supplied Two employees from a Fen care home cycled from Hunstanton to Wisbech on a tandem bike in a bid to raise cash for a sensory garden. Picture: Supplied

They were cheered on by staff members who were following in the minibus and collecting money along the way.

You may also want to watch: