Town plans a Covid alternative to help spread Christmas cheer

Children may not be able to sit on Santa’s knee this year, but they can still have a socially distanced chat with him as part of alternative plans to spread festive cheer in Wisbech. This image was taken at last year's Wisbech Christmas Lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

An online Christmas calendar and a live food demonstration are just some of the plans being talked about for one Fenland town as it aims to spread much-needed festive cheer.

The Wisbech Christmas Fayre Committee are thinking of alternative ways to spread festive cheer as they are unable to hold their usual one-day event this year due to coronavirus restrictions. Here, residents see what is on offer at the town's Christmas Market two years ago. Picture: IAN CARTER The Wisbech Christmas Fayre Committee are thinking of alternative ways to spread festive cheer as they are unable to hold their usual one-day event this year due to coronavirus restrictions. Here, residents see what is on offer at the town's Christmas Market two years ago. Picture: IAN CARTER

Although Wisbech cannot hold its usual Christmas Fayre this year due to coronavirus restrictions, organisers have thought of an alternative to the one-day event.

The town’s fayre committee aims to pull together ‘Wisbech Christmas Crackers’, an online calendar showcasing different festive events and activities due to take place in Wisbech throughout December, subject to lockdown measures being lifted on December 2.

Several events are already featured in the calendar, including Wisbech Town Council’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ markets on December 12-13 and December 19-24, plus carol singing from the rotary choir at Tesco Extra on Cromwell Road between December 17-19.

Terry Jordan, clerk to Wisbech Town Council and chairman of the Wisbech Christmas Fayre Committee, said: “In these unprecedented times, the delivery of creative and innovative solutions has succeeded in challenging the myth that Christmas is cancelled.

“It is excellent to see the amount of festive preparations throughout the Market Place and Wisbech as a whole.”

There will be a live festive food demonstration on the Market Place on December 12 as well as a town centre shop window display competition.

Youngsters can look for crackers in shop windows with letters that spell out a Christmas message, and all entries will be entered into a prize draw.

Santa will also be making an appearance so children can have a socially distanced chat with him and the Wisbech Lions on the following dates:

- Saturday, December 5 – Morrisons, Elm High Road

- Friday, December 11 – Tesco, Cromwell Road

- Saturday, December 12 – Tesco, Cromwell Road

- Sunday, December 13 – Market Place

- Friday, December 18 – Iceland, Cromwell Road

- Saturday, December 19 – Iceland, Cromwell Road

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “We are disappointed that the Wisbech Christmas Fayre can’t go ahead in its traditional format, but after such a difficult and challenging year, the Fayre Committee is determined to make sure people don’t miss out.”

There are plans that Wisbech Town Council will, instead of the annual Christmas lights event, have something different in store for the switch-on on Sunday, November 29.

Details of all events featured in the Wisbech Christmas Crackers calendar will be posted on the Wisbech Christmas Fayre Facebook page.

Anyone wishing to advertise an event or activity can add it to the calendar by messaging the Facebook page or emailing marketsandevents@fenland.gov.uk.

