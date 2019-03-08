Talk at Fenland Archaeological Society about ‘rare phenomenon’ of Saxon burials

Alison Dickens, who is an archaeological manager at the Cambridge Archaeological Unit, will be speaking about excavations in the region.

She is currently managing the excavations for the new town of Northstowe.

The subject of the talk will be based on research into the background of one aspect of the Trumpington Meadows excavation – the burial of a teenage girl on a bed accompanied by a cross and linked pins of gold inset with garnet.

There are only 17 bed burials recorded and five similar gold and garnet crosses.

The talk begins at 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 27 at Mendi’s Restaurant, 21 Old Market Place in Wisbech.

Admission for non-members is £3 and booking is essential at info@fenarch.org.uk or text to 07765 172450.