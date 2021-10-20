News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

New era begins at table tennis club rescued from the brink

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:51 AM October 20, 2021    Updated: 11:55 AM October 20, 2021
Wisbech Table Tennis Club new home in Leverington

Wisbech Table Tennis Club have began to operate from their new premises in Leverington after moving from their previous home earlier this year. Inset: Club members receive a donation from Wisbech Lions towards the facility. - Credit: Wisbech Table Tennis Club

A new era has begun at one table tennis club after being rescued from the brink. 

Wisbech Table Tennis Club have started the 2021-22 league season at their new premises in Littlechild’s Farm in Leverington after leaving their previous home, Pinnacle House, earlier this year

Club treasurer Peter Munch said: “Now that we are ready and have secured the future of table tennis in Wisbech, we can only hope that Covid-19 doesn’t cause any future lockdown.” 

The club secured their new premises after members Bob and Mark Littlechild, of Littlechild & Son Ltd, offered their disused barn on Parson Drove Lane to be used as a dedicated table tennis centre. 

In June, it was thought the renovation costs would come to £9,000. 

Knock nights will take place every Wednesday for anyone of any ability to join, and members can also book tables for general practise where capacity allows. 

Mr Munch also said the club has received interest from March and King’s Lynn table tennis leagues because of the increasing cost of hiring venues. 

For a full schedule of events and more details, visit the Wisbech Table Tennis Club Facebook page or email Mr Munch at: petermunch@btinternet.com.  

