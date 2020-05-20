Fenland cake studio plans weekly giveaway until end of lockdown to celebrate ‘random acts of kindness’

Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown to people who are nominated for their random acts of kindness. Picture: GLEN PIGGOTT Archant

Do you know someone going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic? If so, send us your random acts of kindness nominations and they could receive a tasty treat from Sweet Things Savoury.

The Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown to “spread a bit of love during these tough times”.

We are teaming up with them to highlight the good samaritans across Cambridgeshire, working to help out communities and individuals while the county fights COVID-19.

Anna Mace, head of customer satisfaction, said: “Given lockdown, we thought it would be nice to get people to nominate somebody for a random act of kindness.

“We’re trying to create a bit of positivity. Everyone is having a tough time and if they have done something nice it would be nice for them to receive a random box of cupcakes.

“It doesn’t have to be a key worker or member of the NHS; just anyone who is going above and beyond with their random act of kindness.”

All submissions should be made via email to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk - you need to include your home address, telephone number, the name of your hero, what they’re doing to help and any accompanying photos.