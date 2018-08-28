Advanced search

Man, 49, arrested and charged with murder following suspected stabbing in West Parade in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 10:53 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 05 February 2019

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing in West Parade, Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A Wisbech man has been arrested and charged with murder following reports of a stabbing in West Parade on Sunday evening (February 3).

Olegs Titovs, 49, of West Parade is due at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (February 5). Formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place.

Police were called at around 9.46pm with reports of a stabbing at a property in West Parade on Sunday. Officers and paramedics attended, but a 46-year-old man died at the scene.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 478 of February 3 or visit: www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

