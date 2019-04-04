Man from Wisbech arrested in connection with suspected keyless theft of luxury Mercedes-Benz E-Class car

A warrant carried out at a Wisbech garage led to the recovery of this suspected stolen Mercedes-Benz E-Class car. Picture: CAMBS COPS CAMBS COPS

A Fenland man has been arrested in connection with the suspected keyless theft of a luxury Mercedes-Benz E-Class car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A warrant carried out at a Wisbech garage led to the recovery of suspected stolen cars. Picture: CAMBS COPS A warrant carried out at a Wisbech garage led to the recovery of suspected stolen cars. Picture: CAMBS COPS

The 37-year-old man from Wisbech, who has not yet been named, was arrested following a search warrant at an industrial garage in the town on Wednesday, March 3.

The suspected stolen E-Class car was found and recovered by officers. It is thought the car was taken using illegal keyless technology which extends the range of the car’s key.

Sergeant Chris Acourt said: “This is another positive step in the fight against car thefts. The introduction of keyless technology has created a new window for criminals to utilise.

“By conducting this warrant we have not only recovered a stolen vehicle but potentially cut out a source for future thefts.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle and has since been released under investigation.

Auto Express says a device which contains signal-blocking materials can be bought to stop your key transmitting its code, preventing anyone from detecting and amplifying the signal.