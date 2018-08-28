Advanced search

Haul of suspected stolen tools from Chatteris shed burglaries recovered by police

PUBLISHED: 09:59 14 January 2019

Tools recovered by police from suspected shed burglaries. Picture: ARCHANT.

A haul of tools including grinders, a hammer drill and lawnmower that were suspected stolen during shed burglaries in Chatteris have been recovered by police.

Officers think that the eight items may have been stolen during the burglaries around the area recently.

They include grinders, a hammer drill, a gas stove, various drill bits, screws, nails, a circular saw and fuel powered lawn mower.

If anyone believes any of these items belong to them and could have been stolen, they are advised to come into March Police Station, give an accurate description of the item and/or provide a serial number if possible.

The discovery comes as police were trying to reunite other suspected stolen items with their owners following a warrant at a March property last month.

A pipe and a spoon which were believed to be stolen were recovered by Cambridgeshire Police.

