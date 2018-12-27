Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three ‘wise men’ removed from Witchford after they were spotted with dogs in field during dispersal order

27 December, 2018 - 12:04
Three men from Berkshire have been banned from the East Cambridgeshire area on suspicion of hare coursing in Witchford. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Three men from Berkshire have been banned from the East Cambridgeshire area on suspicion of hare coursing in Witchford. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Archant

Three men – from outside the county – were banned from Witchford for 48 hours on suspicion of hare coursing.

The men were spotted with the dogs near Common Road shortly before 11am on Saturday, December 22.

Special Constable Elliot Wilding-Glendye responded with the support of the NPAS helicopter.

Their vehicle - a Honda CR-V 4x4, registered to a Berkshire address was seized as it was SORN (registered not on the road, and untaxed).

The males were all subject to a dispersal order requiring them to leave the area and prohibiting their return within 48 hours.

A spokesman for East Cambridgeshire Police said: “The keeper of the vehicle was reported for the vehicle related offence. This person will face a fine for driving an untaxed vehicle on the road.

“They must pay the cost of recovery and a release fee to reclaim it - once there is evidence that the vehicle has been taxed. Alternatively he will be fined and the vehicle will be crushed.”

The dogs were found to be in good health and appeared well kept so they remained with the owners. The men were then directed to find their way home.

Special Constable Wilding-Glendye said: “There had been multiple calls to suspected hare coursing around the Witchford and Coveney area. NPAS helicopter was in the area to support us and we got them boxed into the field.”

“There is a possibility that the three wise men might have made it home by now (reports that they had to use camels to get home cannot be confirmed).

“If they are reading this in Berkshire - we wish you a Merry Christmas from everyone at Cambridgeshire Constabulary!”

If you have any information regarding incidents or criminality of this nature, you are asked to call 101. You can report any information to the police anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wisbech woman arrested on suspicion of GBH as man is hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after incident in Hawthorne Avenue

Wisbech man hospitalised and woman arrested on suspicion of GBH after incident at Hawthorne Avenue last night (Sunday December 23). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS.

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS.

Car crashes into bus shelter in Wisbech at 8am on Christmas Day

A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter in Norwich Road, Wisbech, at 8.09am on Christmas Day. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Devastating’ hit for business as hundreds of turkeys are stolen from farm shop

Johnsons Farm Shop, Old Hurst

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

Top Cottage, Broadway via Character Cottages (c) Oliver Grahame Photography

Christmas markets and events in the Cotswolds

Christmas celebrations at Gloucester Quays

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

There are many walking trails which make the most of the beautiful landscape of the Cotswolds / Image: antb

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

A snowy winter scene at The Ebrington Arms

10 cosy Cotswold cottages you can rent on Airbnb

Top Cottage, Broadway via Character Cottages (c) Oliver Grahame Photography

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Chatteris teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man in his 50s left hospitalised on Christmas day

More than £500 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Car crashes into bus shelter in Wisbech at 8am on Christmas Day

A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter in Norwich Road, Wisbech, at 8.09am on Christmas Day. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Christmas miracle as gifts stolen from grandparents’ car found by police officers and returned to children they were bought for

Gifts, allegedly stolen from the boot of a car in Ely, were returned by police officers just in time for Christmas. Picture: DAVE THOMPSON / PA IMAGES

Three ‘wise men’ removed from Witchford after they were spotted with dogs in field during dispersal order

Three men from Berkshire have been banned from the East Cambridgeshire area on suspicion of hare coursing in Witchford. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Donations of gifts for children from Tydd St Giles Golf & Country Club

Tydd St Giles Golf & Country Club took part in The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal. Picture: MIKE BARTON.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists