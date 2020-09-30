Advanced search

‘you left your name and address in one of the bags’ - Suspected fly-tipper is rumbled after dumping bin bags at historic property

PUBLISHED: 13:06 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 30 September 2020

A suspected fly-tipper has been rumbled after a name and address were found inside rubbish bags dumped at Ely House in Wisbech. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

A suspected fly-tipper has been rumbled after a name and address were found inside rubbish bags dumped at Ely House in Wisbech. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

Bags of rubbish were dumped outside Ely House in Wisbech - and contact details of the person thought to be responsible were found inside them.

A suspected fly-tipper has been rumbled after a name and address were found inside rubbish bags dumped at Ely House in Wisbech. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

The five black bin bags were left on the front garden of the historic Lynn Road property, opposite the entrance of Tinkers Drove.

Owner Sidney Imafidon is currently restoring the Grade-II Listed property and interested parties can follow his progress on the ‘Friends of Ely House Wisbech’ Facebook group.

Yesterday (September 29), he posted: “Whoever thought it was a good idea to dump five bags of rubbish on the front garden of Ely House directly opposite Tinkers Drove, you left your name and address in one of the bags.

Ely House is understood to be one of the oldest buildings in Wisbech and is currently being renovated. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

“I suggest you come and collect them before I get the authorities involved.”

Afterwards Sidney said he visited the address and the person denied carrying out the act - but the majority of the rubbish was later removed.

