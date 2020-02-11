Driver arrested with no licence and no insurance after suspected cannabis-fuelled police chase in Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 11:53 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 11 February 2020
Supplied/FenCops
A man has been arrested after driving with no licence and no insurance in a suspected cannabis-fuelled police chase in the Fens.
The driver of a silver 4x4 Jeep failed to stop for pursuing police officers in Wisbech at around 6.50pm on Saturday, February 8.
Police chased the car through the Fen town before stopping it on Cherry Road where the driver failed a roadside drug test.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "At about 18:49 hours a Silver Jeep 4X4 failed to stop for an officer in Wisbech.
"After a short pursuit one male was arrested for failing to stop, driving with no insurance, no licence and for failing the Drugwipe for cannabis.
"The vehicle was seized and the driver was taken to the police investigation centre where enquires continue."
Police confirm the driver has since been released and is under investigation.