Driver arrested with no licence and no insurance after suspected cannabis-fuelled police chase in Wisbech

The driver of the silver Jeep was arrested after a suspected cannabis-fuelled police chase through Wisbech, ending at Cherry Road. Picture: Supplied/FenCops Supplied/FenCops

A man has been arrested after driving with no licence and no insurance in a suspected cannabis-fuelled police chase in the Fens.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The driver of the silver Jeep was arrested after a suspected cannabis-fuelled police chase through Wisbech, ending at Cherry Road. Picture: Supplied/FenCops The driver of the silver Jeep was arrested after a suspected cannabis-fuelled police chase through Wisbech, ending at Cherry Road. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

The driver of a silver 4x4 Jeep failed to stop for pursuing police officers in Wisbech at around 6.50pm on Saturday, February 8.

Police chased the car through the Fen town before stopping it on Cherry Road where the driver failed a roadside drug test.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "At about 18:49 hours a Silver Jeep 4X4 failed to stop for an officer in Wisbech.

The driver of the silver Jeep was arrested after a suspected cannabis-fuelled police chase through Wisbech, ending at Cherry Road. Picture: Supplied/FenCops The driver of the silver Jeep was arrested after a suspected cannabis-fuelled police chase through Wisbech, ending at Cherry Road. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

"After a short pursuit one male was arrested for failing to stop, driving with no insurance, no licence and for failing the Drugwipe for cannabis.

"The vehicle was seized and the driver was taken to the police investigation centre where enquires continue."

Police confirm the driver has since been released and is under investigation.