March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

14 January, 2019 - 10:23
Three March businesses � Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique � were allegedly targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK / GOOGLE

Three March businesses - Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique – are believed to have been targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend.

The owner of the new Station Road salon, Spoilt Rotten, posted a photo on social media of her salon door which looked as if it had been kicked in.

She said: “My salon was broken into on Friday around midnight. I’m just wondering if anybody saw or heard anything.”

The post sparked a string of comments, with one person saying that “two men” went into Tanique Tanning on Saturday (January 12) and “tried to steal cash”.

The suspected thieves then allegedly went over to Reavive on the same road and stole some cash straight after visiting Tanique.

A former owner of the Station Road salon claimed “this hasn’t been the first time the premises have been broken into”.

She said: “When I worked there it was also broken in to. So sorry to see it happening again.”

