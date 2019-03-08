'Spoiling the town': Another suspected arson attack in Wisbech as park bench and wheelie bin is set alight overnight

Residents claim a recent number of fires in Wisbech are �spoiling the town� as another blaze takes place in the town�s park. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops (Inset Vivienne Wilson) Twitter/@FenCops

A park bench and wheelie bin has been destroyed following another suspected arson attack in Wisbech over the weekend.

Police and fire crews were called to Wisbech Park, Lynn Road, on Sunday, September 15 after reports came of the blaze in the centre of the park.

Officers say "enquiries continue" after a number of complaints came in via social media when one resident posted a photo of the fire aftermath.

One resident said: "That is disgusting. I caught them [the suspects] burning the end of a bench a couple of weeks ago.

"I put the fire out and reported it. Unfortunately the police don't seem anywhere to be seen.

"I realise this is very low level when you have limited resources but because there is no chance of being caught there is no deterrent. It's very sad and spoiling the town."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 9.18pm to reports of a fire in Wisbech Park. The cause of the fire is thought to be a deliberate ignition.

"Police and fire services attended and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/66194/19. Enquires continue."

The suspects reportedly took a green wheelie bin away from the bandstand following a performance earlier that day before torching it in the evening.

Another resident said: "I have just had words with the park attendant who has told me that is the remnants of a green wheelie bin.

"He came in yesterday looking for it as there had been a band playing at the bandstand and he could not find it.

"Someone took it away and brought it back and set it alight. The mindset of some people hey."

Another added: "There are some pathetic troglodytes about! All these small fires they keep getting away with will one day lead to big fires and someone ending up dead.

"It will more than likely be an innocent person or persons that loses their life rather than the foolish idiots that are lighting the fires."