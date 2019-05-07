Sixth form students at Wisbech Grammar School raise money to support homeless people in Fenland by running 176km

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School supported the homeless in Fenland by raising money for The Ferry Project; running 176km. Picture: SUPPLIED SUPPLIED

Sixth form pupils in Wisbech raced 176km last week in aid of a charity which supports homeless people in the Fens.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School supported the homeless in Fenland by raising money for The Ferry Project; running 176km. Picture: SUPPLIED Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School supported the homeless in Fenland by raising money for The Ferry Project; running 176km. Picture: SUPPLIED

Wisbech Grammar School students raised money for the award-winning charity, The Ferry Project based in the town.

The distance of 176km was chosen as there are an estimated 176,000 people who sleep rough each year in East Anglia.

The fundraising young people have so far raised over £700 for the charity after completing the gruelling race where each mile represented a person.

Hazel Howell, fundraising officer, said: “Thank you to all of the pupils and donors that supported this challenge. You are changing the lives of those that need it most.

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School supported the homeless in Fenland by raising money for The Ferry Project; running 176km. Picture: SUPPLIED Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School supported the homeless in Fenland by raising money for The Ferry Project; running 176km. Picture: SUPPLIED

“Without donations and awareness-raising events, many people who suffer homelessness would not be able to access our services.

“These donations will not only support those that have faced true hardship, but those that are currently living it.”

You may also want to watch:

Money will be spent on towels, blankets, flannels, sanitary products, toiletries (e.g. toothpaste, toothbrushes), bed sheets and roll-on deodorant.

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School supported the homeless in Fenland by raising money for The Ferry Project; running 176km. Picture: SUPPLIED Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School supported the homeless in Fenland by raising money for The Ferry Project; running 176km. Picture: SUPPLIED

“These items will go directly to people who use the night shelter or hostel; as well as care packages for people who cannot access the night shelter,” Ms Howell added.

Earlier this year, when confronted with their A-level drama devised piece, Megan Pledger, Faye Thompsett and Eleanor Sloan began research into the stigma around periods and period poverty.

A school spokesman said: “Whilst doing their research they read about girls their own age who were making a massive difference in helping to eradicate period poverty, all whilst doing their A levels.

“They recognised how lucky they are to be in the position where they know they can easily get tampons and pads whether at home or from pupil services when they are at school and realised there are many young women who are not this lucky.

“Through their research they found out that some homeless women are forced to use newspaper, old clothes, and cardboard as they cannot afford sanitary products.

“This is why they have started an organisation called 'Code Red' to raise awareness for Period Poverty and to provide sanitary products to homeless shelters through the Ferry Project.”

To donate to The Ferry Project, visit: www.ferryproject.org.uk