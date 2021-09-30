News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'People are homeless but not hopeless' says housing provider

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:15 PM September 30, 2021    Updated: 2:25 PM September 30, 2021
Abdul Khan of the Supported Housing Fellowship

Abdul Khan, chief executive of the Supported Housing Fellowship, is confident his business can grow in Wisbech and across Fenland in a bid to tackle homelessness. - Credit: John Baker

A former Wisbech Grammar School pupil who leads a supported housing provider is confident he can bring renewed hope to help combat the homelessness crisis. 

Abdul Khan launched the Supported Housing Fellowship (SHF) earlier this year after leaving his role as chief operating officer at a national housing association. 

“We aim to give people a very good home who have got nothing,” Mr Khan said. 

“As Covid started stabilising, I thought the best way was to bring it home in terms of delivering supported housing.” 

Since welcoming its first tenants in January, Mr Khan has provided supported housing for 21 people in Peterborough. 

The SHF, which receives help from Peterborough City Council, was then recommended to Fenland District Council (FDC) to deliver accommodation and support to residents in the district. 

Abdul Khan and supporters at a home in Peterborough

Abdul Khan (left) of the Supported Housing Fellowship (SHF), with Peterborough City Council rough sleeper outreach officer Victoria Taylor and Ged Dempsey of 3 Pillars Feeding the Homeless which is also supporting SHF. - Credit: Lauren Irving

Mr Khan has since purchased three properties on York Road, Lynn Road and Victoria Road in Wisbech. 

“We want to give tenants autonomy and provide a wrap-a-round support to help with anything like budgeting, finding jobs,” he said. 

“In Wisbech, we are concentrating on getting 15 people off the streets.” 

Referrals for these properties are now being accepted, but Mr Khan said they may not be available to move into until two months’ time. 

Residents using the SHF will go through a set curriculum until they are ready to move on, but Mr Khan is keen not to forget about other areas in Fenland. 

“We are operating in Wisbech but we want to operate organically and don’t want to neglect towns like March,” he said. 

SHF aims to provide 50 supported housing units in Fenland and Peterborough by the end of 2022 as it looks to tackle homelessness in the Fens. 

This week, a homeless campsite in Wisbech was closed off at the Old Vicarage gardens in Church Terrace. 

Homeless camp in Wisbech closed on Church Terrace

A homeless camp at the Old Vicarage gardens in Wisbech was closed off where up to 15 or 16 homeless people were living. - Credit: Cllr Dave Patrick

Mr Khan said the SHF is “actively looking for more properties” in other Fenland towns as it looks to grow within the local community. 

“We are a missing piece in the jigsaw,” he added. 

“A lot of those people are homeless but they are not hopeless; they have valuable skills and it’s our job to identify those skills.” 

Those interested in moving into a SHF property should first contact FDC’s housing team by emailing: housingadvice@fenlandgov.uk or call 01354 654321. 

The SHF is looking to recruit a senior support worker and volunteers – for more details, email Mr Khan at: abdul@supportedhousingfellowship.co.uk.  

