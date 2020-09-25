Advanced search

Superman, Wonder Woman and superheroes alike embark on the Fens for marathon fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 12:28 25 September 2020

Superheroes will run a marathon through Wisbech and surrounding villages to raise funds for St Peter & St Paul's Church after its main fundraiser, the Wisbech Rose Fair, was cancelled. Picture: JUSTGIVING/SUPPLIED/TONY FOICE-BEARD

Superheroes will run a marathon through Wisbech and surrounding villages to raise funds for St Peter & St Paul’s Church after its main fundraiser, the Wisbech Rose Fair, was cancelled. Picture: JUSTGIVING/SUPPLIED/TONY FOICE-BEARD

A band of superheroes, from Superman to Wonder Woman, will be descending on the Fens this weekend as part of a marathon fundraiser.

Superheroes will run a marathon through Wisbech and surrounding villages to raise funds for St Peter & St Paul’s Church after its main fundraiser, the Wisbech Rose Fair, was cancelled. Picture: JUSTGIVINGSuperheroes will run a marathon through Wisbech and surrounding villages to raise funds for St Peter & St Paul’s Church after its main fundraiser, the Wisbech Rose Fair, was cancelled. Picture: JUSTGIVING

The team will be running through Wisbech and five surrounding villages in full costume to raise funds for the town’s St Peter & St Paul’s Church after its main fundraising event, the Wisbech Rose Fair, was cancelled this year.

So, after the chair of the St Peter & St Paul’s Rose Fair committee, Tony Foice-Beard, decided to run 26.2 miles dressed as Batman, others decided to follow the route, which passes 14 churches and ends in St Peter’s Garden in Wisbech.

Karl Baxter as Superman, Tracey Else as Wonder Woman, Larissa Follen as Bat Girl, Amy Baxter as Super Girl and Dawn Ball as She-Ra the princess of power will all be part of the super marathon on Saturday, September 26.

MORE: Coronavirus pandemic prompts church to withdraw support for 2020 Wisbech Rose Fair

Superheroes will run a marathon through Wisbech and surrounding villages to raise funds for St Peter & St Paul’s Church after its main fundraiser, the Wisbech Rose Fair, was cancelled. Here, the route the superheroes will take. Picture: SUPPLIED/TONY FOICE-BEARDSuperheroes will run a marathon through Wisbech and surrounding villages to raise funds for St Peter & St Paul’s Church after its main fundraiser, the Wisbech Rose Fair, was cancelled. Here, the route the superheroes will take. Picture: SUPPLIED/TONY FOICE-BEARD

An event spokesperson said: “Every year, St Peter & St Paul’s Church along with many other local organisations, work their socks off for months in advance to ensure all visitors receive a fabulous experience.”

The super marathon begins at 9am and aims to finish by 2pm. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/therosefairrunner.

Superheroes will run a marathon through Wisbech and surrounding villages to raise funds for St Peter & St Paul’s Church after its main fundraiser, the Wisbech Rose Fair, was cancelled. Picture: IAN CARTERSuperheroes will run a marathon through Wisbech and surrounding villages to raise funds for St Peter & St Paul’s Church after its main fundraiser, the Wisbech Rose Fair, was cancelled. Picture: IAN CARTER

Superheroes will run a marathon through Wisbech and surrounding villages to raise funds for St Peter & St Paul’s Church after its main fundraiser, the Wisbech Rose Fair, was cancelled. Picture: IAN CARTERSuperheroes will run a marathon through Wisbech and surrounding villages to raise funds for St Peter & St Paul’s Church after its main fundraiser, the Wisbech Rose Fair, was cancelled. Picture: IAN CARTER

