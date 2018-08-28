Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Super slimmers in Outwell lose a huge 160 stone to live life to the full

PUBLISHED: 12:43 02 January 2019

Slimmers in Outwell drop a collective 160 stone. Consultant Jo before and after. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD

Slimmers in Outwell drop a collective 160 stone. Consultant Jo before and after. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD

Archant

It has been a whirlwind twelve months for members of Outwell Slimming World group who have lost a collective 160 stone.

Slimmers in Outwell drop a collective 160 stone. Mike before and after. Picture: SLIMMING WORLDSlimmers in Outwell drop a collective 160 stone. Mike before and after. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD

Members have also seen a range of health benefits, including being able to breath easier, less pressure on joints and even reversal of type 2 diabetes.

Sharon has just achieved her five stone award in 25 weeks and reversed her pre-diabetes diagnosis.

Sandi got her four stone award, dropped five dress sizes and had a comfortable flight to Disney Florida in the summer.

Mike lost more than three stone and was able to stop taking all medication for diabetes.

Slimmers in Outwell drop a collective 160 stone. Sharon before and after. Picture: SLIMMING WORLDSlimmers in Outwell drop a collective 160 stone. Sharon before and after. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD

Pauline got to her dream target and reversed her diabetes.

They are just some of the super slimmer’s who meet at Outwell Village Hall, every Thursday at 9.30am.

Jo Johnson Andow, the group consultant, said: “I’m so proud of my members and their success.

“Unfortunately there is still an obesity problem in the area and we want to help as many people as possible.”

Jo is now set to offer more help with the opening of a new 5.30pm group on Thursday January 17.

“Having lost two stone myself I know there are challenges with losing weight, but I also know the results are worth the effort,” she added.

“I will be there every step of the way supporting every member.”

The group meets every Thursday at Outwell Village Hall at 9.30am and 5.30pm (from January 17).

For more information contact Jo on 07527646062.

Most Read

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Royal honour for Pinakin Patel, from Wisbech, who works to stop individuals from getting involved or supporting terrorism

Pinakin Ishvarlal Patel is to be awarded an MBE for his services to community cohesion and preventing radicalisation.

Brewster is looking for his happy new year home

Brewster is looking for his forever home. He is currently in foster care with Ravenswood Pet Rescue

Thieves use ‘keyless entry’ technology to break into March family’s car – stealing cash, cards and child’s in-car television

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

Most Read

MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

Norwich City look for a reponse and a positive start to 2019 when they face improving Brentford at Griffin Park.

‘My feeling is we were more or less not allowed to win’ - Farke rues ref justice after City’s 1-1 Brentford comeback

Ben Godfrey leads the celebrations for Timm Klose's late leveller at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s brave 1-1 Championship draw against Brentford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich City transfer rumours: Swansea interested in taking Oliveira off City’s hands

#includeImage($article, 225)

Winger’s City nightmare ends as he makes January loan switch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Youth football coach to face trial on paedophile charges related to football in Cambridgeshire

Police pass file on former Cambridge United and Peterborough United youth coach Michael Kit Carson to Crown Prosecution Service in football sexual abuse inquiry. The photo was taken on a coaching trip to Australia last year. (PHOTO:The Chronicle, part ofToowoomba Newspapers Pty Ltd 2017)

Watches, jewellery and medals are among a haul worth more than £2 million that police want to reunite with their rightful owners

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Chatteris man charged with robbery

Chatteris man charged with robbery. Picture: NINA MORGAN

Super slimmers in Outwell lose a huge 160 stone to live life to the full

Slimmers in Outwell drop a collective 160 stone. Consultant Jo before and after. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists