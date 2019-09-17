Advanced search

Super slimmers Sharon and Teresa crowned women of the year at Outwell Slimming World after losing 11.5 stone combined

17 September, 2019 - 14:22
Slimmers Sharon Craig and Teresa Woollard have lost more than 11 stone combined and have been crowned women of the year at Outwell’s Slimming World group. Picture: Supplied

Two top slimmers from the Fens have been crowned women of the year at their local Slimming World group.

Sharon Craig and Teresa Wollard are both Outwell's women of the year 2019 after losing a combined weight of 11-and-a-half stone.

Sharon, 50, from Wisbech, has slimmed down seven-and-a-half stone in just 43 weeks with the club and has gone down from dress size 22 to a 12.

Teresa, 48, from Outwell, has lost four stone in 28 weeks and says she feels like a completely different woman after her slim transformation.

Slimming World's 'Woman of the Year' competition celebrates the achievements of thousands of women who have made long-term healthy lifestyle changes.

Sharon said: "When I first joined group I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now.

"Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life. My health has improved as I have reversed pre diabetes.

"I have more energy, I'm happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin."

Teresa joined Slimming World in February 2019 after feeling unhappy about her size.

She said: "I saw a photo and it shocked me how big I looked. I tried a number of different ways to lose weight but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable - or both, in fact.

"My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and lose weight. I still eat all my favourite meals, like roast dinners."

Sharon lost 4lbs in her first week and says she was blown away that the changes she'd made had such a big impact so quickly.

Teresa lost 4.5lbs in her first week and has averaged a 2lb loss a week since. Although she says she is not at her target yet, Teresa is still having weekly losses.

Jo Johnson Andow, who runs the Outwell groups, said: "I'm so proud of Sharon and Teresa.

"Both are fantastic ambassadors for Slimming World and what they have achieved is nothing short of incredible.

"They are a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope the inspire other women - and men - in Outwell and surrounding areas to change their lives in the same way."

The Outwell Slimming World group is held every Thursday at 9.30am and 5.30pm at Outwell Village Hall. To join or find out more call Jo on 07527 646062.

