Charity fund raisers in Wisbech donated £1.750 to local good causes.

The Sunshine Club handed out the awards at its annual Christmas event at the Black Bear, Wisbech.

The charity, which was formed in the 1970s, donated £500 to the appeal set up to help the family of Ben Johnson, who died in an accident on the school run earlier this year.

The money will help his fiancée Ashleigh and their daughter and five other children from previous relationships.

Another £500 was donated to the fund aimed at providing a bionic arm for six-year-old Hope Weston, who was born with no hand or lower limb to her left arm.

A similar sum was allocated to Team Dodkin in aid of the charity Battens Disease Family Association and three boys Finlay Dodkin, 8, Arthur Dodkin, 6, and Harrison Dodkin, 4, who all have the rare disease.

The final donation, of £250, was made to Tydd St Mary primary school and will go towards their water safety campaign.