Advanced search

The Wisbech club that aims to bring a little sunshine into the lives of others

PUBLISHED: 12:30 29 December 2019

The children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

The children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Archant

Charity fund raisers in Wisbech donated £1.750 to local good causes.

The Sunshine Club handed out the awards at its annual Christmas event at the Black Bear, Wisbech.

The charity, which was formed in the 1970s, donated £500 to the appeal set up to help the family of Ben Johnson, who died in an accident on the school run earlier this year.

You may also want to watch:

The money will help his fiancée Ashleigh and their daughter and five other children from previous relationships.

Another £500 was donated to the fund aimed at providing a bionic arm for six-year-old Hope Weston, who was born with no hand or lower limb to her left arm.

A similar sum was allocated to Team Dodkin in aid of the charity Battens Disease Family Association and three boys Finlay Dodkin, 8, Arthur Dodkin, 6, and Harrison Dodkin, 4, who all have the rare disease.

The final donation, of £250, was made to Tydd St Mary primary school and will go towards their water safety campaign.

Most Read

‘Avoid the area’, say police after ‘serious collision’ on A47 near Tilney All Saints

Chaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl Anthony

‘Reach out and get help’ - new IT centre in Wisbech to support recovery for people with drug and alcohol addiction

New IT centre opens in Wisbech to support recovery for people with drug and alcohol addiction. Families of lost loved ones are pictured. Lauren, Steve, Darren and Steve. Picture: MATTHEW OWEN

Drink driver arrested in Wisbech for being nearly three times over the limit

Drink driver arrested in Wisbech for being nearly three times over the limit. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wisbech landlord who butchered pub-goer has murder appeal blocked by top judge

Stephen French

GOLF: Tydd golfers hold Christmas competition and raise thousands for Wisbech school

Matt Gill (left), of Meadowgate Academy receives a cheque from seniors captain Trevor Sewell. Picture: MIKE BARTON

Most Read

‘Avoid the area’, say police after ‘serious collision’ on A47 near Tilney All Saints

Chaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl Anthony

‘Reach out and get help’ - new IT centre in Wisbech to support recovery for people with drug and alcohol addiction

New IT centre opens in Wisbech to support recovery for people with drug and alcohol addiction. Families of lost loved ones are pictured. Lauren, Steve, Darren and Steve. Picture: MATTHEW OWEN

Drink driver arrested in Wisbech for being nearly three times over the limit

Drink driver arrested in Wisbech for being nearly three times over the limit. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wisbech landlord who butchered pub-goer has murder appeal blocked by top judge

Stephen French

GOLF: Tydd golfers hold Christmas competition and raise thousands for Wisbech school

Matt Gill (left), of Meadowgate Academy receives a cheque from seniors captain Trevor Sewell. Picture: MIKE BARTON

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Front line Welney - the Washes still impassable but a glimmer of hope that it may not be for much longer

Welney Wash Road remains flooded. A1101, Welney Sunday 29 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Wisbech bandstand comes alive to the joy - and spirit - of Christmas with the last of this year’s free open air concerts

Nowhere was Christmas more eagerly anticipated than at the finale to this year's free open air concerts at Wisbech bandstand. Manea Silver Band and Back Two entertained whilst Father Christmas had a lovely stream of visitors to his grotto. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Grateful patient from Wisbech raises £2,000 for the hospital that treated her

Marie Humphrey handed over a £2,000 cheque to the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust to Dr Philip Buttery, a consultant neurologist at the hospital. It was the proceeds of a garden party.

The Wisbech club that aims to bring a little sunshine into the lives of others

The children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Wisbech author’s new novel has 400-year-old family friendship link

Friendship link in Wisbech author's new novel. Pictured is Richard Humphries with his new book On the day we go to Heaven. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists