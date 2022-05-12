News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

‘Sudden death’ reported at Nene and Ramnoth School in Wisbech

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 8:57 AM May 12, 2022
Updated: 9:17 AM May 12, 2022
The East Anglian Air Ambulance takes off from Cambridge Airport after the crew received a call to at

An air ambulance also attended the scene at Little Owls Nursery, part of Nene and Ramnoth School. - Credit: PA

A woman died suddenly at an infant school in Wisbech yesterday.  

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called to Nene and Ramnoth School just before 1pm on Wednesday (May 11). 

Eye-witnesses reported seeing several ambulances and police officers at the Little Owls Nursery site on Norwich Road.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.44pm with reports of a sudden death at the Nene and Ramnoth School in Wisbech. 

“Officers attended the scene.  

“The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.” 

Nene and Ramnoth School and The Elliot Foundation has been contacted for a comment.  

Cambs Live News
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

A man in his 30s has died following a crash in the A1101 Wisbech Road, Welney.

Norfolk Live News

Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The A47 will be shut for eight nights both ways between Thorney and Guyhirn

A47 at Guyhirn to shut for eight nights in May and June

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Elme Hall Hotel, built to look like a Georgian mansion but actually only dating to around 1980, is f

Part of landmark hotel could be turned into homes

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Loos at Horsefair to re open

Retail

Council to spend more than a pretty penny to re-open bus station loos

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon