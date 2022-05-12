9:17 AM May 12, 2022

An air ambulance also attended the scene at Little Owls Nursery, part of Nene and Ramnoth School. - Credit: PA

A woman died suddenly at an infant school in Wisbech yesterday.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called to Nene and Ramnoth School just before 1pm on Wednesday (May 11).

Eye-witnesses reported seeing several ambulances and police officers at the Little Owls Nursery site on Norwich Road.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.44pm with reports of a sudden death at the Nene and Ramnoth School in Wisbech.

“Officers attended the scene.

“The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Nene and Ramnoth School and The Elliot Foundation has been contacted for a comment.