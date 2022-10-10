Police in Wisbech say they have made a good start to a campaign to tackle begging and anti-social behaviour. - Credit: ARCHANT

An operation set up to tackle begging and associated anti-social behaviour has had a successful start in Wisbech.

Operation Luscombe aims to identify issues and support homeless people who are often found begging and causing ASB.

In its first week, 12 people have been invited to a partner agencies Hub; four of these 12 received support for substance misuse, one received employment support and two others were issued with Community Protection Warnings by Police officers.

The Hub is a weekly meeting point for partners including district and town councils, drugs and alcohol support services, health care professionals, housing associations, and the Department for Work and Pensions.

Andy Morris, Fenland Neighbourhoods Inspector, said: “It’s been a positive start and thanks to the hard work and support of all the partners, I am confident those who are willing to engage in the programme will receive the right support and demand on all agencies involved will be reduced.

“For those who are unwilling to engage we will have to consider more punitive options.”