Fenland motorcycle shop's stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

03 June, 2019 - 17:30
A motorbike stolen from a Fenland village has been found in one piece thanks to the 'power of Facebook', a local dealership has revealed.

JB Bikes, based on Elm Road near Wisbech, announced just two weeks ago that a Rockstar-branded motorcycle had been stolen from one of their trainee's homes in Emneth.

The post was shared almost 500 times within one week and was seen by more than 40,000 people. Attached was a photograph of the distinctive motorcycle.

Less than two weeks later, the black and red motorbike was located and recovered by JB Bikes. A £200 reward was given to the person who tipped them off.

Donna Barnes of the Fen business said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to each and everyone who shared our post about our young trainee Ralf's motorcycle.

"The post was shared nearly 500 times and reached over 40,000 people.

"Thanks to power of Facebook, we were advised earlier today of the whereabouts of his bike, and have since been and collected it. £200 Reward was paid as promised."

Comments of support poured in on the local social media discussion page, some people even suggested that we "don't need the police".

One person said: "You don't need the police. Facebook posts give all of the information that you need."

Another added: "Great news, I know what it's like to have your bike stolen. I hope there is no damage to the bike. I was just one of the 500 people who shared the post."

