A group of students redecorated a day centre for adults with learning difficulties in Wisbech.

Seven students from the College of West Anglia (CWA) were joined by staff member, Kevin Coates, and local business owner, Terry Ardener, who owns a specialist moulding company.

CWA painting and decorating course director, Kevin Coates, offered the help of the entire class of the level 2 course at CWA's Wisbech campus.

The Victoria Lodge Day Centre is run by Cambridgeshire County Council and provides day opportunities to adults with learning difficulties and older people some with dementia.

They run classes and workshops such as woodwork, cooking and supporting with independence skills.

Team leader, Hayley Bradshaw, said: "The centre hasn't been decorated in more than 15 years and we wanted to spruce it up to make it a better environment for the people who use it day-in-day-out, so we looked to the local community for help."

All the volunteers took around eight hours to paint the entire centre, which includes seven rooms, as well as bathrooms and corridors.

Brewers Decorating Centre also donated 20 litres of paint for the college to use towards the project.

Work placement and careers co-ordinator, Guy Bridge, said: "This has been a fantastic opportunity for our students to engage with the local community and gain valuable work experience.

"We look forward to participating in similar work experience projects in the future.

"I'd like to add a big thank you to Hayley for making the day so much fun, also to Josh Jolie and Sonya Williams from Brewers Decorator Centre for their paint donation."

Students gain confidence in undertaking a number of decorating projects on the course, working in a dedicated painting and decorating workshop, which has been developed to give a real-life experience.

If you would like help with an upcoming project and would be interested in offering students a work experience opportunity, contact Guy Bridge on 01945 582561 or email guy.bridge@cwa.ac.uk

If you would like to donate to or volunteer at the Victoria Lodge Day Centre, then please contact Hayley Bradshaw on 01354 750335 or email Hayley.bradshaw@cambridgeshire.gov.uk

