Uniformed services students at College of West Anglia go head to head for annual challenge day in celebration of academic success

The College of West Anglia's uniformed services department students taking part in an annual challenge day to raise charity cash and celebrate students' success throughout academic year. Picture: Paul Tibbs Photography / CWA PAUL TIBBS PHOTOGRAPHY

Students from the College of West Anglia raised more than £2,400 for charity after going head to head at their school's annual challenge day.

The pupils from the uniformed services department handed over £2,479 to the RNLI after the gruelling competition held at the Wisbech campus.

The event, supported by the Army, RAF Reserves, Cambs Cops and members of the public, saw students climbing towers and carrying tyres.

Lee Mallott, programme manager, said: "We are delighted with the success of our students today and indeed throughout the year.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all of the members of the public, the Armed Forces and Cambridgeshire Constabulary for their unwavering support in everything that we do."

During the day, 43 students received certificates for passing their Duke of Edinburgh bronze awards, while five students attained their silver award.

Over the duration of the year, the department have held fundraising events such as charity car washes and beach cleans to raise the cash for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Mr Mallott added: "It has been non-stop effort from all of our learners who have raised £2,479 for the RNLI."

