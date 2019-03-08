Students get inspired by local refinishing firm

Students from the College of West Anglia (CWA) are being inspired by a local motor refinishing firm.

Kett Autopaints (Anglia) Ltd have been working in partnership with CWA's Wisbech students to help train highly-skilled bodyshop technicians, and over a three-year period, have taken on 19 students for work experience placements.

All students are studying on various Motor Vehicle Body and Paint qualifications at the Wisbech campus, in which three are currently employed by Kett Autopaints.

Mick Etherington, Branch Manager at Kett Autopaints, said: "We have a strong link to the College of West Anglia and we are dedicated to equipping the work experience students with the right skills to enable them to succeed and become highly-skilled bodyshop technicians in the future."

The business services a variety of markets with surface coatings and ancillary products, their customers including specialists in car and commercial vehicle refinishing, plant hire and agriculture.