Advanced search

Wisbech student Charley Mulliner helps steer media team to success at national competition

PUBLISHED: 10:24 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 06 December 2019

A team of media students from the College of West Anglia scooped a top spot in a national skills competition. Picture: Supplied/CWA

A team of media students from the College of West Anglia scooped a top spot in a national skills competition. Picture: Supplied/CWA

Supplied/CWA

A student from the Fens is part of a media team who claimed a top spot in a national production skills competition.

A team of media students from the College of West Anglia scooped a top spot in a national skills competition. Picture: Supplied/CWAA team of media students from the College of West Anglia scooped a top spot in a national skills competition. Picture: Supplied/CWA

Charley Mulliner from Wisbech is one of four College of West Anglia (CWA) students who won a bronze medal at the UK World Skills finals.

As part of the three-day long competition, the team were given a brief on the day before competing began.

The students were asked to produce a four-minute regional news piece reporting on the Worldskills 'LIVE' event using the correct codes and conventions.

The team comprised of CWA students, Charley Mulliner and Sophie Mummery who are studying for a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media and Keira O'Brien and Joe Murphy, who had already achieved their Level 3.

A team from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College took silver, while City of Glasgow College won gold.

You may also want to watch:

Joe Murphy, team member, said: "We worked well as a team and created something we are proud of. To say we are one of the top three teams in the UK is a big deal."

James Fox, another team member, said: "To create a WorldSkills local news report in three days is a challenge, but to also achieve Digital Media Production Bronze in the UK is amazing.

CWA and Stainless Metalcraft Ltd apprentice, Harry Jackson, in the Welding competition.

David Pomfret, principal, said: "The WorldSkills LIVE nationwide competitions are a way to showcase some of the highly-skilled students that are coming out of our college.

"Engagement in skills competitions enables us to stretch and challenge our students, raise aspirations, help students to develop self-confidence and belief.

"It inspires others, showcase the talents of the college, raise the profile of vocational education and skills and develop a very impressive CV which leads to fantastic career opportunities. 

"We are immensely proud of all of our competitors, who have worked extremely hard to reach and compete in the finals, and we are excited to see what they will achieve in the future."

Most Read

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Wisbech firm Fountain Fresh expands despite Brexit fears

Fountains Fresh MD Jack Hanson with Elizabeth Truss at its cold store near Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Most Read

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Wisbech firm Fountain Fresh expands despite Brexit fears

Fountains Fresh MD Jack Hanson with Elizabeth Truss at its cold store near Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Workmates become ‘Fenland river rescue squad’ after disabled woman’s Fiesta slips into the water along Sixteen Foot

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

More than £480 raised as Fen staff and pupils grow out their facial hair for ‘Movember’

Before and after! Staff and students at Wisbech Grammar School grew out their facial hair for Movember. Picture: Supplied/WGS

Wisbech student Charley Mulliner helps steer media team to success at national competition

A team of media students from the College of West Anglia scooped a top spot in a national skills competition. Picture: Supplied/CWA

Fenland care home group donate toys for Cambridgeshire Police’s Christmas appeal

Askham Village Community care group are supporting Cambridgeshire Police’s Christmas toy appeal. Picture: Supplied

LETTER: Peggy Cook celebrates 100th birthday with family at Soham Lodge Care Centre

Peggy Cook's family gathered together at Soham Lodge Care Centre to celebrate Peggy's 100th birthday on December 3. Picture: Supplied/Family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists