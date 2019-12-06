Wisbech student Charley Mulliner helps steer media team to success at national competition

A student from the Fens is part of a media team who claimed a top spot in a national production skills competition.

A team of media students from the College of West Anglia scooped a top spot in a national skills competition. Picture: Supplied/CWA A team of media students from the College of West Anglia scooped a top spot in a national skills competition. Picture: Supplied/CWA

Charley Mulliner from Wisbech is one of four College of West Anglia (CWA) students who won a bronze medal at the UK World Skills finals.

As part of the three-day long competition, the team were given a brief on the day before competing began.

The students were asked to produce a four-minute regional news piece reporting on the Worldskills 'LIVE' event using the correct codes and conventions.

The team comprised of CWA students, Charley Mulliner and Sophie Mummery who are studying for a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media and Keira O'Brien and Joe Murphy, who had already achieved their Level 3.

A team from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College took silver, while City of Glasgow College won gold.

Joe Murphy, team member, said: "We worked well as a team and created something we are proud of. To say we are one of the top three teams in the UK is a big deal."

James Fox, another team member, said: "To create a WorldSkills local news report in three days is a challenge, but to also achieve Digital Media Production Bronze in the UK is amazing.

CWA and Stainless Metalcraft Ltd apprentice, Harry Jackson, in the Welding competition.

David Pomfret, principal, said: "The WorldSkills LIVE nationwide competitions are a way to showcase some of the highly-skilled students that are coming out of our college.

"Engagement in skills competitions enables us to stretch and challenge our students, raise aspirations, help students to develop self-confidence and belief.

"It inspires others, showcase the talents of the college, raise the profile of vocational education and skills and develop a very impressive CV which leads to fantastic career opportunities.

"We are immensely proud of all of our competitors, who have worked extremely hard to reach and compete in the finals, and we are excited to see what they will achieve in the future."