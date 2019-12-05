Wisbech student Rebecca Coward crowned 'Apprentice of the Year'… again

Rebecca Coward (front left) has been crowned Apprentice of the Year for the second year running at the Institute of Certified Bookkeeper's LUCA Awards. Picture: Supplied/Riverside Training Supplied/Riverside Training

A student from the Fens has been crowned 'Apprentice of the Year' for the second year running at an annual awards bash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rebecca Coward, a level three apprentice at Spalding-based Riverside Training, scooped the award at this year's Institute of Certified Bookkeeper's LUCA Awards.

Accountant apprentice Ms Coward, of Wisbech, was nominated by her training director Suzie Bulbeck and head of accountancy apprenticeships Victor Gidney.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Bulbeck said: "We are overwhelmed that an apprentice from Riverside Training has won the title of Apprentice of the Year for the second year.

"Rebecca started her apprenticeship in December 2018 and has worked extremely hard throughout, achieving pass marks of 90 per cent plus for her accountancy exams.

"Rebecca is now nearing the end of her apprenticeship and is preparing for the end point assessment when we hope she continues her success in the pending exams.

"We wish to thank Bowmans Stores for supporting Rebecca in her Government-backed apprenticeship and enabling her to learn as she earns."