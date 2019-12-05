Wisbech student Rebecca Coward crowned 'Apprentice of the Year'… again
PUBLISHED: 15:44 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 05 December 2019
Supplied/Riverside Training
A student from the Fens has been crowned 'Apprentice of the Year' for the second year running at an annual awards bash.
Rebecca Coward, a level three apprentice at Spalding-based Riverside Training, scooped the award at this year's Institute of Certified Bookkeeper's LUCA Awards.
Accountant apprentice Ms Coward, of Wisbech, was nominated by her training director Suzie Bulbeck and head of accountancy apprenticeships Victor Gidney.
You may also want to watch:
Ms Bulbeck said: "We are overwhelmed that an apprentice from Riverside Training has won the title of Apprentice of the Year for the second year.
"Rebecca started her apprenticeship in December 2018 and has worked extremely hard throughout, achieving pass marks of 90 per cent plus for her accountancy exams.
"Rebecca is now nearing the end of her apprenticeship and is preparing for the end point assessment when we hope she continues her success in the pending exams.
"We wish to thank Bowmans Stores for supporting Rebecca in her Government-backed apprenticeship and enabling her to learn as she earns."