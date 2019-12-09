Oh dear! Traffic chaos as lorry crashes into railings on Town Bridge in Wisbech

Large lorry blocking traffic on Town Bridge in Wisbech after driving over railings. Picture: JW/Wisbech Oh Dear JW/Wisbech Oh Dear

A large lorry is causing traffic chaos in Wisbech after getting "stuck" in the centre of town during rush hour.

The Elmhurst Transport artic has been lodged on Town Bridge in the Fen town this morning (November 9) after driving over the railings.

Pictures released online show the railings crushed under the trailer of the large vehicle, blocking cars in one lane from going over the bridge.

Police can be seen diverting traffic while the driver waits for recovery.

We have contacted Cambridgeshire Police for a comment.