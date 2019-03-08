Easter themed evening of dancing and music at Wisbech St Mary

Easter dance night at Wisbech St Mary. Some of the scary people from the centres Halloween event. Picture: GRAHAM DREW. Archant

The spring event of Strictly on our Doorstep at Wisbech St Mary Community Centre takes place this Saturday (April 13).

With an Easter theme, attendees are encouraged to dress to impress and fancy dress is welcome to add to the atmosphere and enjoyment.

“It’s an evening of music for dancing with a collection of live dance music with Tanya and keyboard. Music and dances are arranged for Latin, ballroom, sequence and more,” said Graham Drew, who is one of the organisers.

“The centre continues to grow in popularity for dance due to the size of the hall/dance area. It has an excellent sprung floor and hosts regular dance classes/events.

The evening starts from 7.30pm and tickets (including nibbles) cost £6 from the centre, or info@wsmcommunity.com or call 0845 2255566 or 01354 656641.

The centre it is located at PE13 4SS and the normal bar facilities are also available.