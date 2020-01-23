Advanced search

Ann Widdecombe to spill the Strictly and Westminster tea at Princess Theatre talk

PUBLISHED: 12:28 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 23 January 2020

Ann Widdecombe to spill the Strictly and Westminster tea at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Thursday February 6. She is pictured in 2017 as the Empress of China in Aladdin at Lowestoft's Marina Theatre. Picture: PAUL HOLMAN ASSOCIATES

Ann Widdecombe to spill the Strictly and Westminster tea at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Thursday February 6. She is pictured in 2017 as the Empress of China in Aladdin at Lowestoft's Marina Theatre. Picture: PAUL HOLMAN ASSOCIATES

Archant

One of the most outspoken politicians of our time, Ann Widdecombe, will give a talk at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton as part of her first ever national tour.

Ann Widdecombe to spill the Strictly and Westminster tea at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Thursday February 6. Picture: PRINCESS THEATREAnn Widdecombe to spill the Strictly and Westminster tea at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Thursday February 6. Picture: PRINCESS THEATRE

Margaret Thatcher and Craig Revel Horwood collide as Ann lifts the lid on life in Westminster and shares behind-the-scenes gossip from some of the nation's best-loved programmes, including Strictly Come Dancing, Have I Got News For You and Celebrity Big Brother.

Entertaining, enlightening and as controversial as you would expect, Strictly Ann - An Evening with Ann Widdecombe takes place on Thursday February 6.

Standard tickets cost £24.50. Box tickets are also available costing £98 for four people.

The event starts at 7.30pm and runs until 10pm.

