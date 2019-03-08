Stranger Danger! School warns parents after large car approaches pupils 'asking them to get inside'

A large silver car has reportedly approached pupils from Marshland High School near Wisbech and asked them to get inside.

A car has been approaching students in Wisbech and and the occupant "asking them to get inside", a Fenland school has revealed.

In a letter to parents and carers, Marshland High School say on two occasions, one outside the school, a large car has driven up to the children.

The school, in between West Walton and Walton Highway, has said they will be giving students an updated lesson on "stranger danger".

The letter said: "In the last few days we have had two occasions where a student has been approached by a large silver car asking them to get inside.

"On one occasion outside of school and the other in the local area.

"On both occasions the students refused and informed school staff. We have reported both incidents to the police.

"We will be reminding students about stranger danger and what to do if they are approached by a stranger either in a car or on foot."

We have approached Norfolk Police for a comment.