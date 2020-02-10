Advanced search

Storm Ciara: Supporters across the world urged to back Wisbech Town as £10,000 fundraising appeal launched by fan

PUBLISHED: 17:07 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 10 February 2020

Storm Ciara: The extent of the damage caused to the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FC

Storm Ciara: The extent of the damage caused to the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FC

The footballing community is rallying behind Wisbech Town FC to help them back on their feet after Storm Ciara ripped through their £13,000 stand.

Storm Ciara: The extent of the damage caused to the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FCStorm Ciara: The extent of the damage caused to the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FC

Whilst club officials ponder over the insurance ramifications of the devastating storm damage, supporters are already weighing in to help.

One such is Steve Campion who has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser with an ambitious appeal to raise £10,000.

"A small non-league club like Wisbech Town FC.....when you lose a stand completely it's a disaster.

"So hopefully all non-league and league fans around the world might dip into their pockets and add a quid or two for the restoration of the stand that Storm Ciara has destroyed."

Storm Ciara: The extent of the damage caused to the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FCStorm Ciara: The extent of the damage caused to the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FC

He promised: "If it happened to your club, we would do the same. All non-league clubs are run by volunteers with no major backers."

He added: "Let's get everyone together and share this everywhere. Thank you for your donation however big or small."

TalkSport has also put in a tentative of support - their commentators are looking to see if a celebrity fundraising match can be held at Wisbech.

Club secretary Spenny Larham said: "If it is not an insurance job, it is not the end of the world to not have a stand behind the goal, as long as we have sufficient cover.

"It is a devastating blow to the club because it is another thing that this season has thrown at us that we could really do without. It is another one of those events I think 'can it get any worse'

Belper Town also chipped in with a promise of their support. The club said the Fenmen had supported them when their ground was flooded - it was appropriate to return the favour.

Donate here: https://bit.ly/2UEyqfN

