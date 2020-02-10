Video

Storm Ciara: Supporters across the world urged to back Wisbech Town as £10,000 fundraising appeal launched by fan

Storm Ciara: The extent of the damage caused to the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FC Archant

The footballing community is rallying behind Wisbech Town FC to help them back on their feet after Storm Ciara ripped through their £13,000 stand.

Whilst club officials ponder over the insurance ramifications of the devastating storm damage, supporters are already weighing in to help.

One such is Steve Campion who has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser with an ambitious appeal to raise £10,000.

"A small non-league club like Wisbech Town FC.....when you lose a stand completely it's a disaster.

"So hopefully all non-league and league fans around the world might dip into their pockets and add a quid or two for the restoration of the stand that Storm Ciara has destroyed."

He promised: "If it happened to your club, we would do the same. All non-league clubs are run by volunteers with no major backers."

He added: "Let's get everyone together and share this everywhere. Thank you for your donation however big or small."

TalkSport has also put in a tentative of support - their commentators are looking to see if a celebrity fundraising match can be held at Wisbech.

Club secretary Spenny Larham said: "If it is not an insurance job, it is not the end of the world to not have a stand behind the goal, as long as we have sufficient cover.

"It is a devastating blow to the club because it is another thing that this season has thrown at us that we could really do without. It is another one of those events I think 'can it get any worse'

Belper Town also chipped in with a promise of their support. The club said the Fenmen had supported them when their ground was flooded - it was appropriate to return the favour.

Donate here: https://bit.ly/2UEyqfN