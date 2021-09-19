Breaking
Three stores evacuated after suspect 'bomb scare'
Published: 3:44 PM September 19, 2021 Updated: 4:06 PM September 19, 2021
Three stores in Wisbech were evacuated this afternoon after a suspected bomb scare.
Police and the fire service were quickly on the scene to Morrisons in Elm High Road and neighbouring B&M and B&Q were also evacuated.
Staff have been told to wait outside whilst police sniffer dogs check each store.
In what appears to be a related incident, police have sealed off Elme Hall Hotel nearby and electricity engineers are on the scene.
One person said they saw the gates to Elme Hall Hotel being taped up.
Cambridgeshire Police are yet to comment.
More to follow.
