PUBLISHED: 10:06 15 December 2020

Miley, a three-year-old yorkshire terrier was stolen from a van in Churchill Road, Wisbech on Sunday evening (December 13) Pictures: Charis Wilson / Facebook

Miley, a three-year-old yorkshire terrier was stolen from a van in Churchill Road, Wisbech on Sunday evening (December 13) Pictures: Charis Wilson / Facebook

Archant

A three-year-old yorkshire terrier was stolen from a parked van in Wisbech on Sunday.

Miley, the missing yorkshire terrier, was wearing this pink and grey onsie when she was taken from the van. Picutres: Charis Wilson / FacebookMiley, the missing yorkshire terrier, was wearing this pink and grey onsie when she was taken from the van. Picutres: Charis Wilson / Facebook

Miley was taken from the vehicle parked in Norfolk Street at around 4pm and her owners are now offering a reward for her safe return.

The brown dog was wearing a pink and grey onesie with a pink harness at the time. Miley is also microchipped.

After Charis Wilson, her owner, shared the incident on Facebook there have been sightings of a man carrying a dog past Wisbech Fire Station in Churchill Road.

She said: “I am so petrified for her. Miley doesn’t like other people and she gets so nervous and scared.

Anyone who sees Miley, is being asked to contact her owner Charis Wilson. Pictures: Charis Wilson / FacebookAnyone who sees Miley, is being asked to contact her owner Charis Wilson. Pictures: Charis Wilson / Facebook

“I’m about to start phoning around the vets again to see if she has been handed in overnight.

“Please, if anyone has seen our dog, please contact us. We are offering a reward for her safe return.”

Charis was speaking from her home in Lowestoft as Miley had joined her boyfriend Elwood Dethridge while he had some work in Wisbech.

He left the dog in the van while collecting something to eat at one of Norfolk Street’s fast food outlets.

Miley, a three-year-old yorkshire terrier has been stolen from a van in Churchill Road, Wisbech. Pictures: Charis Wilson / FacebookMiley, a three-year-old yorkshire terrier has been stolen from a van in Churchill Road, Wisbech. Pictures: Charis Wilson / Facebook

When he returned, the dog was gone.

Elwood said: “I feel terrible, I’d left her for four to five minutes but that was enough time for her to be taken.”

He added the incident was reported at Wisbech Police Station on Monday.

If anyone has any information please call Elwood on 07715 238732 or Charis on 07394 077616.

