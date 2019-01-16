Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Sutton woman’s white £30k Range Rover Evoque that was stolen from her home ‘found safe and undamaged’

16 January, 2019 - 17:15
Nicola Sulman’s white Range Rover was stolen from her home in Sutton and was later found undamaged. Picture: FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

Nicola Sulman’s white Range Rover was stolen from her home in Sutton and was later found undamaged. Picture: FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

A woman’s £30,000 Range Rover that was stolen from her Sutton home has been “found undamaged”, the owner has revealed.

Nicola Sulman woke up this morning (January 16) to find her Range Rover Evoque had gone missing from outside of her house.

A plea was sent out on social media and in this newspaper to find the luxury vehicle which was stolen in a suspected keyless entry theft.

A keyless entry theft sees someone using a device to mirror the signal of the driver’s key to gain entry to the vehicle without causing any damage.

Ms Sulman said that a man named Simon from Histon and a number of Facebook users spotted her car after seeing the post on social media.

Simon contacted Cambridgeshire Police who located the vehicle and recovered it before 5pm the same day it was stolen.

Ms Sulman says she is “so grateful” and that the car, which was given to her as Christmas present, is “safe and undamaged”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Walpole St Andrew woman says she is thousands of pounds out of pocket after West Walton builder left work unfinished and unsafe

Frances Adams, of Walpole St Andrew, has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and living in a “pile of rubble for a kitchen” after West Walton builder Michael Hackett left work unfinished and unsafe. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Walpole St Andrew woman says she is thousands of pounds out of pocket after West Walton builder left work unfinished and unsafe

Frances Adams, of Walpole St Andrew, has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and living in a “pile of rubble for a kitchen” after West Walton builder Michael Hackett left work unfinished and unsafe. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Health chiefs issue severe weather warning with likelihood of cold spell about to hit Cambridgeshire

Look out for this entourage of gritters as they prepare for a busy few days in Cambridgeshire. .Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

‘We don’t want to forget what a huge sacrifice they gave’: Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes

Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes. Here is a Lancaster Bomber pictured over Chatteris. Picture: CHATTERIS COMMUNITY ARCHIVE.

Athletics: Fenland RC improve at Frostbite Friendly League

Fenland Running Club members at the Frostbite Friendly League meeting in March (pic Steve Bennington)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists