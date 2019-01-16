Sutton woman’s white £30k Range Rover Evoque she received for Christmas stolen in suspected keyless theft

Nicola Sulman’s white Range Rover which was stolen from her home in Sutton – if you spot the vehicle you should call 101. Picture: FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

A Sutton woman’s white £30,000 Range Rover that was given to her as a Christmas present has been stolen from her home.

Nicola Sulman woke up this morning (January 16) to find her Range Rover Evoque was missing from outside of her house.

The luxury car was stolen in a suspected keyless entry theft – this is where someone duplicates the signal of the driver’s key to gain entry to the vehicle.

Ms Sulman said that their front door does not have a letter box to prevent the theft of her car keys.

She said: “We came down in the morning and I called the police straight away. There was no glass on the floor and no one heard anything.”

“I got the car only six weeks ago and it was given to me as a Christmas present. My neighbour leaves at 4.30am so I know it was taken before then.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We received reports at 6.51am this morning of a stolen Range Rover Evoque in white.”

If you spot the car, registration N111 XJP, you should call police on 101. If you saw anything suspicious notify the police quoting incident 57 of 16.01.2019.