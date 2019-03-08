Advanced search

Large ride-on lawn mowers worth nearly £30,000 stolen as thieves 'force open' gate at Fenland property

PUBLISHED: 12:49 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 07 October 2019

Two lawn mowers worth almost �30,000 have been stolen from a home near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps/@FenCops

Two top-of-the-range lawn mowers worth nearly £30,000 have been stolen from a Fenland home during an early morning break-in.

Thieves forced open gates using a vehicle at the home on Allen's Drove in Gorefield on Monday, September 30 between 9.45am and 12.45pm.

The expensive orange and grey ride-on lawnmowers were then stolen from the locked garage before the suspects got away.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We are appealing for information after two lawn-mowers, worth a total of almost £30,000, were stolen.

"They were taken from a house in Allen's Drove, Gorefield, Wisbech between 9.45am and 12.45pm on Monday September 30.

"The victim's gates were forced open by a vehicle and the lawn-mowers were stolen from a locked garage."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/69962/19 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Thefts and break-ins can be reported via the service which guarantees a police officer response within 24 hours.

