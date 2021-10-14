News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Stolen French bulldog reunited with Wisbech owners 160 miles away

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:59 AM October 14, 2021   
Stolen French bulldog, Cherry, has been reunited with her owner, Viv Joyce (pictured) at her Wisbech home.

Stolen French bulldog, Cherry, has been reunited with her owner, Viv Joyce (pictured) at her Wisbech home.

A French bulldog who was stolen and sold for £250 six months ago has been reunited with her family in Wisbech. 

The two-year-old dog, named Cherry, was sold for a price far below the usual for the breed to a male in Brighton who was unaware of her history.

Cherry didn’t get on with the existing dogs in the household so the man sought help from the RSPCA in Brighton, who sensed something was not right.

A check of the microchip revealed Cherry’s real address and staff were able to get in touch with her rightful owner. 

Cherry had gone missing from mum-of-two Viv Joyce’s home in Northampton but she had since moved to Wisbech. 

“Cherry was stolen in April. I’d almost given up hope of ever seeing her again,” said Viv. 

“My son used to ask every day when we were going to see her. I had her as a puppy and she is so loved. 

“When RSPCA Brighton rang to say they had her I just cried. I’m so grateful to get her back.” 

