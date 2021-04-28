Published: 12:12 PM April 28, 2021

MP Steve Barclay visited a newly opened 8,000sqft indoor rock climbing centre which hopes to further expand, opening an Olympic-size wall.

The North East Cambridgeshire MP visited Fenrock at Wisbech and met with owners Nate George and Alex Harris to discuss their future.

The centre, located on Cattle Market Chase, opened just last year and was described by Mr Barclay as “very impressive” following his visit on April 25.

“Was lovely to have Steve drop by to check out what we have been up to recently and fill him in on our plans for the future,” said a Fenrock spokesperson.

Mr Barclay said: “I popped into Fenrock at Wisbech to meet up with Nate George and Alex Harris to hear about plans for the new venue.

“It was my first visit since the new centre opened last year and at 8000sqft it’s very impressive.

“But it’s not just the size; the sheer scope of the venue with routes for all grades and abilities means there truly is something for everyone.

“Now Nate is talking about getting an Olympic size climbing wall, which really will make this venue stand out.

“I wish the team the best of luck and will certainly be back with the family to try out the fun for myself!”