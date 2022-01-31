MP Steve Barclay visited Leverington Sports FC who have received a major grant towards a new 3G all-weather pitch. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

A village football club is on the verge of providing a state-of-the-art 3G pitch after securing a grant of over £470,000.

Leverington Sports FC have been awarded a grant of £473,788 with help from the Premier League, the FA, Cambridgeshire FA and the Football Foundation.

The funds mean that the club are on course to reaching the £500,000 needed to build a floodlit 9v9 pitch at their Church Road home.

Matt Warren, vice-chairman at Leverington Sports Youth, said the facility will be “life-changing” for the club and the local community.

“After four-and-a-half years of hard work and determination by the club committees, I am delighted that we have been successful on obtaining a large grant that will go towards a modern 3G football pitch,” he said.

“Words cannot express my gratitude.”

Everyone at the club buzzing about the news! #uptheLevy 🧡🖤 https://t.co/5nX3XiUbMq — Leverington Sports FC (@Levy_Sports_FC) January 28, 2022

Mr Warren also played his own part in helping Leverington Sports FC reach their fundraising target last year.

In September, he raised £12,500 towards the pitch after taking part in a gruelling 200-mile non-stop Tunnel Ultra race in Bath.

Hopes to build a 3G all-weather pitch were bolstered after planning permission was granted last month.

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay, who has previously backed the club’s fundraising campaign, met Mr Warren, chairman Steve Fisher and Wayne Garner to mark the achievement.

“The club has done an incredible fundraising job to bring in £120,000 and have been rewarded with extra funding that will deliver an amazing asset that many can enjoy,” he said.

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay said Leverington Sports can now begin to "realise their dream" after securing a grant of over £473,000 towards a new 3G pitch at their Church Road ground. - Credit: Steve Barclay

“The club’s planning application to build the pitch on its Church Road site was granted permission last month, so there really is nothing to stand in the way now.”

Mr Barclay added: “It’s great to see Leverington begin to realise their dream.”

Players from the club’s men’s, women’s and youth teams will be able to take advantage of the new 3G pitch, as well as other grassroots clubs and social groups in the area.

Katie Critchley, football development manager at Cambridgeshire FA said: “This is fantastic news.

“The new 9v9 3G pitch will make a huge difference to both the residents of Leverington and the wider community, offering additional football opportunities for players of all abilities.”