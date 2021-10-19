News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
MP full of praise as club reaches £90k towards 3G pitch

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:19 PM October 19, 2021   
Steve Barclay praises Leverington Sports FC project

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay (inset) has praised Leverington Sports FC after it has raised almost £90,000 towards a new 3G pitch at its Church Road home. - Credit: Steve Barclay/Ian Carter

MP Steve Barclay has praised a village football club as it has raised almost £90,000 towards a new 3G pitch. 

Leverington Sports FC are looking to open a 9v9 3G facility at their Church Road ground, but require £150,000 to be raised by the club of the £500,000 total for the project. 

Mr Barclay said: “A huge well done to Leverington Sports who have done an incredible job fundraising for their new pitch. 

“The new training facility will not only relieve pressure from the grass pitches, but will allow further football opportunities for disabled people, female players and health and wellbeing sessions.” 

Club chairman Matt Warren has raised £12,500 towards the pitch after taking part in a gruelling 200-mile non-stop Tunnel Ultra race in Bath last month. 

Mr Barclay said the 3G project, which is also being funded by the Football Foundation, could open next summer. 

“The Local Football Facility Plan for the area has the potential of injecting up to £10m into football facilities in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire over the next 10 years,” he said. 

“I believe grassroots sport is a great catalyst to bring communities together.  

“There are huge health and wellbeing benefits and it always brings out the best in the volunteers.” 

Stephen Barclay
Charity News
Wisbech News

