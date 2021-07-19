MP tells incinerator boss application littered with 'inconsistencies'
MP Steve Barclay greeted the boss of a firm planning a £300m incinerator for Wisbech with a 77-page, 3,000 signature petition before telling him his application was littered with “inconsistencies”.
Mr Barclay arrived at the Rosmini Centre, Wisbech, on Saturday to hand the petition to Paul Carey, managing director of MVV Environment.
With the company inside showing residents details of their proposals, Mr Barclay chatted outside with anti-incinerator protestors before going in.
It was the latest demonstration by Wisbech Without Incineration (WisWIN) who had staged protests outside all venues chosen by MVV for public exhibitions throughout the week.
WisWIN spokesperson Ginny Bucknor – whose group now has 2,800 members – said turnout was “really good.
“Folks could be by the beach or in the garden enjoying this sunshine but the campaign team and several other people - and it was wonderful to see several children with their parents too- came to show their objection”.
She said her group was “pleased that our MP talked about his concerns and answered questions from the team.”
Mr Barclay described his meeting with MVV as “part of our campaign against this completely unsuitable development”.
The consultation so far had left “a host of questions unanswered”.
He had quizzed Mr Carey about “some of the inconsistencies in their application”.
The MP added: “Their responses were underwhelming.”
There were concerns about site selection, incinerator design and its environmental impact.
“I also heard from numerous residents who I would like to thank for coming out to register their opposition,” he said.
“I will continue to fight for constituents against this mega incinerator and know it is causing much worry to residents and businesses in the area.”
Public exhibitions, which are part of the statutory consultation, began last will continue until Thursday (July 22) at different venues in Wisbech and the surrounding villages.
Many have raised concerns about the congestion expected to be created by another 300 extra lorries travelling to and from the site.
Wisbech Town Council says Swann Edwards architects will be their planning agent against the incinerator proposals.
The company has offered their services for free “because they completely support our campaign to oppose this mega-incinerator.
“The town council have money budgeted to pay for additional advice and support specialists and potentially a legal team if necessary.
“Swann Edwards have provided advice on which experts might be brought into the campaign when we need them.”