‘I’m terrible at cooking, but I’m excellent at burning’: MP Steve Barclay joins in National Poetry Day

PUBLISHED: 14:53 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 01 October 2020

MP Steve Barclay joined National Poetry Day as he read Cooking Class by Ken Nesbitt. Picture: Steve Barclay

Archant

MP Steve Barclay has shown his support, yet again, for Wisbech Reads as he joined in National Poetry Day, reading ‘Cooking Class’ by Ken Nesbitt.

“I’m terrible at cooking,” said Mr Barclay, finishing the poem requested by the Fenland campaign which aims to get more young people reading across the region.

The Conservative MP for north east Cambridgeshire has always been a supporter of the literacy scheme and has taken part in a number of campaigns.

The video comes as Wisbech Reads launch their very own poetry book made up of poems written by pupils at 11 primary schools across the Fens.

Katherine Nightingale of 20Twenty Productions, who is also the acting chair of Wisbech Reads, said: “We are excited to launch our first book of poetry.

“This is a collection of poems written by children from 11 of the Wisbech Reads primary schools.

“Many of the poems were written during our Poetry Festival which was held in March with year two children.

“We also held a poetry competition over the summer and those entries are included in the book.

“All the children who took part will receive a copy of this book; we hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

To view the book online, visit: online.flippingbook.com/view/928492/

