Steve Barclay hosts election victory part in Wisbech with guest of honour Jacob Rees-Mogg

PUBLISHED: 16:36 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 13 February 2020

Stephen Barclay (left) and Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg arriving at Downing Street, London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffles his Cabinet. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Newly appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury and NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay picked tonight, coincidentally, to host a celebration party for his key constituency workers following the General Election.

And with him - by popular demand from those party workers - will be his Government colleague and Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The party, described by Tory workers as 'low key', will be held at the Angles Theatre.

Mr Rees-Mogg was invited following a mini survey by Mr Barclay of those who helped him secure a near 30,000 majority.

Asked who'd they most like to meet, Rees-Mogg triumphed.

By a second coincidence Mr Barclay walked with Mr Rees-Mogg into Downing Street today as prime minister Boris Johnson worked through a reshuffle.

Although Mr Barclay now occupies the third most senior ministerial post in the Treasury, he will not be a Cabinet member although he will attend Cabinet meetings. As Brexit Secretary he was, of course, a full member of Cabinet.

Among his many duties in his new role will be scrutinising expenditure across all Government departments including public sector pay and pensions.

He will also be closely involved in monitoring the costs of HS2 and the Oxford/Cambridge infrastructure improvements.

