Wisbech stalker jailed for threatening to slit ex-girlfriend's throat

PUBLISHED: 11:58 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 31 May 2019

Riki McGrath, of North Street in Wisbech, who stalked and terrorised his ex-girlfriend, including threatening to kill her, has been jailed for more than two years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Riki McGrath, of North Street in Wisbech, who stalked and terrorised his ex-girlfriend, including threatening to kill her, has been jailed for more than two years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

A Wisbech man who stalked and terrorised his ex-girlfriend, threatening to kill her, has been jailed for more than two years.

Riki McGrath, of North Street, began the campaign of harassment shortly after the five-and-a-half month relationship had ended in March this year.

The court heard that on March 15 the 29-year-old called her 39 times in the space of two hours and on March 20 he called her and threatened to slit her and her friend's throats.

Then on March 27 he left two voice messages threatening to run his ex-partner over as she walked to college.

On March 31 he sent three text messages threatening the victim's family and on April 2l, he sent a text message promising the victim would not be able to go to the football game she had tickets for, as he would make sure she was in hospital instead.

A further four texts were sent to the victim on April 3, as well as nine phone calls.

In addition, McGrath used a dating website to contact another of his ex-partners in March, despite having a restraining order not to contact her.

In police interview McGrath admitted to having a bad temper and said he believed he and the victim were still in love.

On Thursday May 23, at Cambridge Crown Court, McGrath, was sentenced to 31 months in prison and given a ten year restraining order not to contact the victim, after pleading guilty to making threats to kill, stalking and three counts of harassment.

DC Lee Lombardo said: "McGrath set out to terrorise and intimidate the victim, refusing to leave her alone despite her obvious desire to move on.

"As a force we take the kind of threats he made very seriously and this is reflected in his sentence."

