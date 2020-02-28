Stained glass window to remember key figure in Wisbech legend Octavia Hill's campaign goes on show

The stained glass window created by artist Hazel Parry will go on show at Octavia Hill's Birthplace House.

A stained-glass window commemorating a key figure in Octavia Hill's campaign to build a better society is set for its first public viewing in Wisbech.

The specially commissioned work by glass artist Hazel Parry, which has been installed at Octavia Hill's Birthplace House, has been created to remember philanthropist John Kyrle and features Victorian images of Kyrle and Hill.

The latest artistic project is the second stained glass creation by Parry to be installed at the Birthplace House, which coincides with International Women's Day.

Peter Clayton, curator and chairman of the Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum Trust, said: "Over many years, it was a lost element in the history books and most of the Kyrle Society functions were adopted by local authorities everywhere.

"The work of the society was taken over by others, but was a model for the future."

The window goes on show at the Birthplace House at 7 South Brink on Sunday, March 8. Doors open at 1pm and the unveiling at 1.30pm.

A talk discussing contemporary arts participation follows at 2.15pm, before the audience have an opportunity to view the 'Arts for all' exhibition at 3.15pm, which showcases the new redisplay of the galleries.

For more information, visit https://www.octaviahill.org/.