Care home staff swap their uniforms for head-to-toe elf costumes to raise much-needed cash for the Alzheimer’s Society

20 December, 2018 - 12:05
Staff and volunteers at Hickathrift House in Marshland St James swapped their work outfits for elf costumes in aid of charity. Picture: HICKATHRIFT HOUSE

Staff and volunteers at Hickathrift House in Marshland St James swapped their work outfits for elf costumes in aid of charity. Picture: HICKATHRIFT HOUSE

HICKATHRIFT HOUSE

Staff at a Marshland St James care home swapped their work uniforms for elf outfits to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The Hickathrift House carers dressed in stripy socks, and some in head-to-toe elf costumes, on Friday, December 7 – also known as National Elf Day.

Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society, Elf Day was launched to raise much-needed cash which will go towards finding a cure for dementia.

Residents, staff and guests enjoyed elf-themed games, including an ‘elf afternoon tea party’ with the house team – raising a total of £57.10.

Ceri Mills, general manager, said: “Elf Day is always a lot of fun and we are home to some of the most unusual elves I have ever seen!

“We know many people living with some form of Alzheimer’s, and we’re proud that the money we’ve raised will go towards such a good cause.

“For anyone that has any questions about caring for those with Alzheimer’s, do pop in anytime and we’ll do all we can to help.”

Hickathrift House, run by Barchester Healthcare, provides residential care and dementia care for 52 residents from respite care to long term stays.

