Awards aplenty for College of West Anglia staff at virtual event

From left: Nicola Lucas won the lifetime achievement award for 25 years of service, Sue Baker won overall employee and business support employee of the year and Aimee Symonds won the award for support in the learning environment.

Staff were recognised for a range of achievements at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) awards event.

Nicola Lucas won the lifetime achievement award for 25 years of service at the College of West Anglia staff awards event.

Twenty-seven awards were brandished for outstanding work, including teaching excellence, management and lifetime achievement accolades.

Sue Baker, administrator at CWA’s Wisbech campus, won overall employee of the year and business support employee of the year.

She said: “It’s great to have my hard work acknowledged and both awards came as a complete surprise!”

Nicola Lucas, CWA faculty administrator, won the lifetime achievement award for 25 years of service, while Aimee Symonds, CWA learner support officer, won the award for support in the learning environment.

Sue Baker won overall employee and business support employee of the year at the College of West Anglia staff awards event.

David Pomfret, principal at CWA, said: “Despite the challenges staff have faced this year, due to their unwavering commitment, hard work and dedication to their job roles, we have seen some outstanding achievements throughout.

OTHER WINNERS AND RUNNERS-UP

Lifetime Achievement Awards (25 years’ service)

- Brian Back – teaching support officer, engineering and electrical

Aimee Symonds won the award for support in the learning environment at the College of West Anglia staff awards event.

- Elaine Cornwell – programme manager, science

- Paul Runnacles – caretaker

- Janet Winsor – cleaning supervisor

Excellence in Teaching & Learning

- Winner – Shareen Hannan – lecturer in English

- Runner-Up – Karen Vickers – lecturer in maths

Course Director of the Year

- Winner – Tony Smith – lecturer in construction and plumbing

- Winner – Susan Dean – lecturer in science

- Runner-Up – James Back – lecturer in construction

Business Support Employee of the Year

- Winner – Tamara Wallace – lead IQA, work-based learning apprenticeships

- Runner-Up - Nicola Lucas – faculty administrator: business humanities, science and computing

Team of the Year

- Winner – Apprenticeships

- Runner-Up – Additional Learning Support

New Employee of the Year

- Winner – Thomas Waby – lecturer in engineering and electrical

- Runner-Up – Clyde Dunn – lecturer in art and design

Special Award for Outstanding Contribution during the last Academic Year

- Winner – Ros Stapleton – achievement and exams coordinator

- Winner – Danny Huddlestone – health and safety officer

- Runner-Up – Katrin Wilhelm – temporary programme manager: humanities, social science and A Levels

Support in the learning environment

- Runner-Up - Tracey Palmer – companion animal centre coordinator

Unsung Hero

- Winner – Ron Barber – SMART head caretaker

- Runner-Up – Hannah Mann – lecturer in care

- Runner-Up – Angie Easter – cleaning supervisor

Use of IT

- Winner – Michael Paveley – lecturer in equine

- Runner-Up – Kate Leigh – work placement and careers coordinator

Manager of the Year

- Winner – Nicky Rowland – head of HR

- Winner – Clare Pelling – learning experience manager

